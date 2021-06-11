Health officials report 401 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 401 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.

In addition, almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Lawrence County: 2 females 80s

– Livingston County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 60s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,029 cases, including 23,035 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,661 specimens for a total of 25,073,580.

As of Thursday night, 707 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4-10, 2021 is 1.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 4-10, 2021 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,863,456 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 48,012 doses.

On Thursday, 42,083 doses were reported administered in Illinois.