Health officials report 3,369 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,369 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

– Bureau County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 male 40s

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 50s

– Peoria County: 1 male 60s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 30s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

– Vermilion County: 2 females 80s

– Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Woodford County: 1 female 70s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,316,091 cases, including 21,777 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,795 specimens for a total of 22,113,490. As of Thursday night, 2,112 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 230 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 16-22, 2021 is 3.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 16-22, 2021 is 4.3%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,802,075. A total of 8,610,478 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,741 doses.

On Thursday, 136,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.