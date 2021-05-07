Health officials report 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 36 deaths

Health officials Friday announce 3,321 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 36 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,351,497 cases, including 22,171 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,005 specimens for a total of 23,204,489. As of Thursday night, 1,977 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 30-May 6, 2021 is 3.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 30-May 6, 2021 is 3.7%.

A total of 9,719,958 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses.

Thursday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.