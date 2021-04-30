Health officials report 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 33 deaths

Coronavirus

Daily report of coronavirus in Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 33 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 108,063 specimens for a total of 22,666,333.  

As of Thursday night, 2,024 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 23-29, 2021 is 3.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,687,325.  A total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses. 

Thursday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News