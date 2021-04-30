Health officials report 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 33 deaths

Health officials reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 33 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 108,063 specimens for a total of 22,666,333.

As of Thursday night, 2,024 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 23-29, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,687,325. A total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses.

Thursday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.