Health officials report 3,193 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 17 deaths

Health officials reported Tuesday 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370. As of Monday night, 2,028 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, 2021 is 5.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,343,775. A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses.

Monday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.