Health officials report 3,170 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 33 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Illinois are once again over 3,000.

Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 33 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,312,722 cases, including 21,755 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,336 specimens for a total of 22,008,695. As of Wednesday night, 2,147 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 15-21, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 15-21, 2021 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,581,985. A total of 8,473,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses.

Wednesday, 131,411 doses were reported administered in Illinois.