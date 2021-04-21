Health officials report 2,765 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 28 deaths

Health officials Wednesday reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,309,552 cases, including 21,722 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359.  

As of Tuesday night, 2,191 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 521 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 14-20, 2021 is 3.8%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 14-20, 2021 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,358,875.  A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses. 

Tuesday, 140,712 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

