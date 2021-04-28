Health officials report 2,728 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 33 deaths

Health officials on Wednesday reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,698 specimens for a total of 22,469,213. 

As of Tuesday night, 2,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 21-27, 2021 is 3.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,322,205.  A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses. 

Tuesday, 106,173 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

