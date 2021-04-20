Health officials report 2,587 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 9 deaths

Health officials report 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday, including 9 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,406 specimens for a total of 21,839,226.

As of Monday night, 2,288 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 223 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 13-19, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 13-19, 2021 is 4.5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,162,155. A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses.

Monday, 81,963 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, data from Walgreens on the number of doses administered yesterday is not included due to a technical issue and will be added in tomorrow’s total.