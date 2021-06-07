Health officials report 244 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday 244 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths. 

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
– Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
– Livingston County: 1 male 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,489 cases, including 22,963 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350. 

As of Sunday night, 788 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31-June 6, 2021 is 1.1%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31-June 6, 2021 is 1.4%.

A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses. 

On Sunday, 33,407 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

