Health officials report 2,410 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 30 deaths

Health officials Wednesday reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,346,398 cases, including 22,096 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188.

As of Tuesday night, 2,060 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 28-May 4, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 28-May 4, 2021 is 3.9%.

A total of 9,546,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses.

Tuesday, 96,415 doses were reported administered in Illinois, including approximately 40,000 doses that were not reported by pharmacies over the weekend because of a national system issue. Additional doses could also be added.