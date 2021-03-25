Health officials report 2,190 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 35 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Illinois topped 2,000 again on Thursday.

Health officials reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617.

As of Wednesday night, 1,251 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24, 2021 is 3.2%.

A total of doses of 6,091,965 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865.

A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses. Wednesday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.