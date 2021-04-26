Health officials report 2,137 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 10 deaths

Health officials reports 2,137 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, including 10 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,323,170 cases, including 21,836 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,236 specimens for a total of 22,318,791.

As of Sunday night, 2,083 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 19-25, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 19-25, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,860,975 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses.

Sunday, 50,512 doses were reported administered in Illinois.