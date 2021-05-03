Health officials report 2,049 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 deaths

Health officials reported Monday 2,049 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,341,777 cases, including 22,047 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,963 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 479 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 26-May 2, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 26-May 2, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,410,057 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,440 doses.

Sunday, 16,920 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Data from this weekend from several pharmacies (Walgreens, Albertsons, CVS) is not yet available so the doses administered yesterday are likely to be low. The missing doses from this weekend will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.