Health officials report 1,918 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 35 deaths

Health officials reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, including 35 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,361,666 cases, including 22,320 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,682 specimens for a total of 23,594,096.  As of last night, 1,765 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 465 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 6-12, 2021 is 2.7%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 6-12, 2021 is 3.2%.

A total of 10,179,004 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracking, 62% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,082 doses.  Wednesday, 68,035 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Due to a reporting issue, doses from CVS are not included in today’s count, but will be reflected in the numbers in the next couple days.

