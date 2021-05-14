Health officials report 1,841 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 49 deaths

Health officials reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 49 additional deaths.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of Thursday night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 7-13, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-13, 2021 is 3.1%.

A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses.

Thursday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.