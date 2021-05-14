Health officials report 1,841 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 49 deaths

Coronavirus

Daily report of coronavirus in Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials reported 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 49 additional deaths. 
 
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720.  As of Thursday night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 7-13, 2021 is 2.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-13, 2021 is 3.1%.

A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses. 

Thursday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News