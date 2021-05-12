Health officials report 1,795 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 26 deaths

Health officials Wednesday reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,359,748 cases, including 22,285 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,216 specimens for a total of 23,505,414.

As of Tuesday night, 1,899 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 5-11, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5-11, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses.

Tuesday, 73,345 doses were reported administered in Illinois.