Health officials report 1,682 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 30 additional deaths

Health officials announced Wednesday 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,488 specimens for a total of 18,804,759.

As of Tuesday night, 1,157 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 111 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 3-9, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 3-9, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,323,145 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,738,045.

A total of 3,567,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 349,983 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses.

Tuesday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.