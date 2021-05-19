Health officials report 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 28 deaths

Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,370,342 cases, including 22,494 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,166 specimens for a total of 23,972,125.

As of Tuesday night, 1,518 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 405 patients were in the ICU and 224 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 12-18, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 12-18, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,551,158 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,884 doses. Tuesday, 117,381 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The server pharmacies use to report doses was experiencing delays over the past several days and many doses were not entered. Those doses have now been added and are included in today’s number.