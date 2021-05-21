Health officials report 1,573 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 21 deaths

Health officials reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 21 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also reporting that 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. As of Thursday night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses.

Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.