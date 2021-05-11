Health officials report 1,562 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 26 deaths

Tuesday health officials reported 1,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,930 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 261 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 4-10, 2021 is 2.8%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 4-10, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of 10,037,624 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,887 doses. 

Monday, 58,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

