Health officials report 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 42 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Coles County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

– DeWitt County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

– Henry County: 1 female 60s

– Kane County: 1 male 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

– Livingston County: 1 female 70s

– Logan County: 1 male 60s

– Macon County: 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s

– Peoria County: 1 male 30s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

– Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

– Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,529 specimens for a total of 24,051,654.

As of Wednesday night, 1,488 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 226 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 13-19, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 13-19, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,640,990 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,998 doses.

On Wednesday, 89,832 doses were reported administered in Illinois.