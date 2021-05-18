Health officials report 1,495 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 21 deaths

Health officials reported Tuesday 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,368,709 cases, including 22,466 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,222 specimens for a total of 23,904,959.

As of Monday night, 1,503 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 407 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 11-17, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 11-17, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,433,777 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,593 doses.

Monday, 25,936 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The server pharmacies use was experiencing delays and some doses administered at pharmacies are missing from yesterday’s number. The issue looks to be resolved and those doses are expected to be included with tomorrow’s data.

Also Monday Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance.

The news follows guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings.