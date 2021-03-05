Health officials report 1,442 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 33 deaths

Health officials reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday including 33 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,194,702 cases, including 20,700 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 103,336 specimens for a total of 18,492,848.

As of Thursday night, 1,166 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 26–March 4, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 26–March 4, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 3,780,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,224,005.

A total of 3,125,425 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 336,911 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses.

Thursday, a record 131,882 doses were administered in Illinois.