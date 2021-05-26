Health officials report 1,139 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 27 deaths

Health officials reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 27 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,402 specimens for a total of 24,366,520. As of Tuesday night, 1,395 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.6%.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses.

Tuesday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois.