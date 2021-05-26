Health officials report 1,139 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 27 deaths

Coronavirus

Daily report of coronavirus in Illinois

Health officials reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 27 additional deaths. 

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,402 specimens for a total of 24,366,520.  As of Tuesday night, 1,395 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.0%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.6%.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses. 

Tuesday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

