Health officials monitoring Vaughn High School students, staff after aide tests positive for COVID-19

WATCH ABOVE: CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike speak after Illinois’ 7th case of COVID-19 is found in Chicago

CHICAGO — Officials said Sunday no additional cases of COVID-19 have yet been found among students or staff of Vaughn Occupational High School after a school aide tested positive, although they remain under observation.

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Chicago Public Schools have been reaching out to all students, faculty and staff of the school by phone this weekend, according to CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, in order to see if they’re experiencing any symptoms that could be connected to COVID-19.

Officials have begun testing those who do have symptoms of illness, but have none have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point, Arwady said.

“All of the outreach we have done at this point has not identified additional individuals with serious illness or anyone who has required hospitalization,” Arwady said. “We’ve reached most of these individuals, the great majority of them have no symptoms at all.”

A teacher’s aide in her 50s who works with special needs students at the school tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a vacation on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is connected with 20 cases of the illness.

After her case was confirmed, health officials asked all students, staff and service providers who were in the building between February 25 and March 6 to remain under home quarantine until March 18. The school is remaining closed for more than 14 days, which is the virus’ full incubation period.

Arwady said such aggressive measures were taken because Vaughn serves a number of children who are “medically fragile” or who have special needs, and it seemed likely students and staff came into direct contact with the aide.

“Because the special ed aides move a lot through through school and interact with a lot of students, we wanted as always to think about being very conservative and protective,” Arwady said.

They say family members of those children can leave their homes unless the students become sick, and at that point the entire family would be under home isolation.

Back at Vaughn, CPS has begun a thorough cleaning of the school and removed all buses that served it for additional cleaning.

Additional measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be deployed at all CPS schools next week, according to Arwady.

“High traffic areas in all schools will also receive additional cleaning, and all schools will begin receiving additional wipes and hand sanitizers beginning Monday,” Arwady said.

The measures are part of a larger campaign to promote basic hygiene. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, covering a cough or sneeze, and staying home when feeling sick can all prevent the spread of COVID-19, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

“These are the measures that seem mundane but really will let us get a hold of the illness and the spread of germs in our community,” Ezike said.