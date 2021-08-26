Health officials investigating COVID-19 cases related to ‘Market Days’

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating COVID-19 cases among attendees of “Market Days” earlier this month.

The 39th annual “Market Days” festival returned to Northalsted during the weekend of Aug. 6. Residents welcomed it back after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Following an investigation, the health department said “we have identified several cases among Chicago and non-Chicago, and out of state residents.”

Anyone who attended Market Days and later tested positive for COVID-19 can self-report their case here.