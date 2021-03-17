Health officials announce 1,655 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 17 deaths

Health officials announce 1,655 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 17 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,213,765 cases, including 20,988 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 77,798 specimens for a total of 19,299,281.

As of Tuesday night, 1,143 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 259 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 5,101,825 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,516,725.

Health officials in Chicago are expected to announce Wednesday a dramatic increase in vaccine eligibility.

A total of 4,283,487 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 358,234 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,223 doses.

Tuesday, 102,390 doses were reported administered in Illinois.