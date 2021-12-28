Health officials add 2 states, U.S. Virgin Islands to Chicago travel advisory list

CHICAGO – Health officials added two states and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the Chicago travel advisory list on Tuesday.

Louisiana and South Carolina were added onto the list. As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Guam and Montana are on the Travel Advisory. Three states – Alaska, Idaho, and Mississippi – are eligible to come off the advisory next week.

Daily COVID-19 case rates must be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks for a state to be removed from the advisory.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 62.2 – nearly double what it was three weeks ago (31.3). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 87.1, also more than double what it was three weeks ago (39.2).

Chicago’s daily case rate is 140.3, a more than 500 percent increase from three weeks ago (23.2).

Under the Advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. For domestic travel, the quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

For international travel, the CDC now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.