Watch Live
Pres.Trump and COVID-19 task force issue update

Health official says doctors, nurses forced to break safety protocol due to shortage of supplies

COVID-19 Pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CHICAGO — The State of Illinois continues to ask for medical supplies after receiving just a small fraction of what’s needed to keep healthcare workers safe.

On March 20, the state made a second request of the Strategic National Stockpile. Gov. JB Prtizker said the shipment is even smaller and is missing key things like ready-to-eat-meals, hand sanitizer and wipes.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte spoke with the head of the American Medical Association who says doctors and nurses are forced to break safety protocol.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News