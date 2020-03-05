Health experts say healthy Americans don’t need masks, but they keep buying them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — America’s medical professionals and top government authorities have all said fighting COVID-19 should not be done with a face mask — at least not right now.



However, anyone heading into a big box store in search of one will have a hard time finding one.

WGN’s Julie Unruh toured a northwest suburban warehouse that sells masks and other infection control products to schools across the country.



Vice President Mike Pence has said that the average American does not need to go out and buy a mask. Some doctors have said people shouldn’t hoard masks and that they should leave that to the health care providers. The U.S. Surgeon General shared a tweet telling people to stop buying masks. because they are not effective in preventing the general public from catching COVID-19.

Rob Rogers is the president of School Health Corporation in the northwest suburbs. The company sells medical supplies and equipment to schools across the United States. Their largest customer is the National Association of School Nurses.

Roger said one Monday morning, he noticed something wrong. There was a run-up on N95 masks despite warnings that the average citizen just doesn’t need them.

“We had literally thousands of orders one weekend from consumers,” he said.

School Health doesn’t sell directly to consumers, so those orders had to be cancelled to keep supplies closer to home.

In a letter, medical supplier MedLine suggested products made in China should be used for the Chinese during the COVID-19 health crisis. Masks like the ones School Health sells come from the same province in China where COVID-19 originated. As a result, plants are shut down, workers are at home and production has stopped. Everyone will be feeling it soon even here in the United States.

Rogers said he’s discouraged by those trying to capitalize on this global health crisis.

"We sell N95 masks in boxes of 20, and they really should be 75 cents a mask,” he said. “We’re seeing prices that are more like $4.50 and $5 per mask.”



Batches of face masks that were usually $15 a box, are now closer to $100 a box in the industry.



“Last week, the markets got hit so hard,” Rogers said. “That’s when everyone seemed to pay attention.

By “everyone,” Rogers means schools.

School Health's web traffic is up about 62% and calls are up 90%. The top searches online are for hand sanitizer and masks, but there is still not a single one on the warehouse’s shelf to sell.

“This is probably the worst spike in supply demand without availability that we’ve seen in the history of our company,” Rogers said.

School Health has been in business for about 60 years.

