Health community works to ease COVID vaccination fears among minority seniors

Health workers are actively trying to dispel any myths that are keeping minority seniors from getting their vaccinations.

Data shows only 30 percent of Black seniors received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as more shots have become available. Only 19 percent of Latin seniors have been administered the vaccine, a number slightly higher than the six percent taken by Asian seniors.

“People are scared to take these vaccines,” said Dr. June McKoy of Northwestern University.

Many believe decades of mistrust and mistreatment toward members of the Black and brown community have led to concerns among seniors. Breaking the stigma surrounding the vaccine is a prioirity for the Saint Anthony Hospital staff.

The hospital has already vaccinated 5,400 minority community members through its “Education” campaign.

“We’ve hired people from the community and we’re educating them and so when we meet them in the store, for example, we’re actually setting up their appointments right then and there,” said James Sifuentes with Saint Anthony Hospital.

The socially-distant, mostly virtual community campaign was organized by community activist Rev. Robin Hood.

“Let’s get over those fears, miscommunication and all this fake information and let’s get real about stopping this virus from destroying our community,” he said.

Doctors say the goal is to reach herd immunity, meaning 70 percent of the population becomes vaccinated.

“If more people get the vaccine, the virus will eventually peter out,” McKoy said. “That’s how we got measles under control.”