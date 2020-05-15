WATCH LIVE
Have a question about coronavirus for Illinois lawmakers and leaders? Ask it here

Coronavirus
WGN-TV is bringing your voice to Illinois’ top decision makers. What questions do you have for lawmakers at the federal, state and local level related to the COVID-19 pandemic? 

From unemployment to education, safety in the workplace and concerns over re-opening the state, send us what’s on your mind. At 7 p.m. on Thursday May 28, WGN-TV will take your concerns straight to your elected officials, during a virtual Town Hall meeting. 

Submit your question using the form below, and be sure to include your contact information so we can reach out for further instruction. 

