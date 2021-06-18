Hammond police officer dies of COVID-19

HAMMOND, Ind. — An officer in Hammond has died after a difficult fight against COVID-19, according to the police department.

Sgt. Tom Sawyer of the Hammond Police Department died Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Officials say he contracted the virus while working as an officer.

The post reads, in part: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Sgt. Tom Sawyer of the Hammond Police Department. Sgt. Sawyer entered the Kingdom of God today after a difficult fight against Covid-19 contracted while working as an officer. We are heartbroken as there are no words for the sadness we feel as a department and FOP.”