Hamburger Mary’s in Andersonville closing due to COVID-19

CHICAGO – Another popular Chicago restaurant is saying goodbye, for now.

Hamburger Mary’s, in Andersonville, announced Sunday morning that it will close at the end of the month.

The restaurant opened nearly 15 years ago at the corner of North Clark and Balmoral and is known for its kitschy style.

The owners announced online that COVID-19 was a factor in their decision but may reopen in a different location sometime next year.

In 2016, Hamburger Mary’s was featured on an episode of “Undercover Boss.”