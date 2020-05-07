Gym owners say Illinois should work out a way for them to reopen safely

CHICAGO — Hundreds of health clubs, cycling studios, gyms and weight rooms across the city have been closed for more than six weeks now.

In general, they’re seen as crowded spaces where people exert themselves, sweat, breathe heavily, and share equipment in close proximity — violating many restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But owners say each gym is different, and some are hoping to reopen on June 1 with new procedures in place to follow social distancing and other health guidelines.

Josh Siroko is the co-owner of Lift, a boutique personal training gym in River North, and says gyms are “essential” businesses that should be allowed to reopen if they can follow health guidelines.

“We’re prepared to put space between every session, to wipe down the entire facility every time, to give people the time to come and go without interacting with each other,” Siroko said. “Coaches are most likely going to be wearing masks, gloves, we’re all going to be carrying virucide sprays.”

A handful of Chicago-area gyms have already closed for good because of the financial impact of the pandemic. In an open letter to the Chicago fitness community, Siroko encouraged gym owners to stay strong.

“We’ve seen a few pillars of the community actually shuttered already, and they’re wondering if that’s going to be them next, so it’s really about them banding together as a group,” Siroko said.

Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker’s plan to “Reopen Illinois” could kick in at the end of the month if certain statistical benchmarks are reached. The plan would allow gyms and fitness clubs to offer outdoor classes and one-on-one training sessions.

Until then, gyms have had to reinvent the workout as a work-in, allowing people to exercise at home.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of all of our patrons and employees. We don’t want to jam pack the gym the second we’re allowed to,” Siroko said. “People are ready to get back in the gym, we’re ready to get back in the gym.”