Gun store owners report uptick in sales during COVID-19 pandemic

Gun store owners around the country are reporting more sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In these uncertain times, Illinoisans and Americans are praciting their right to bare arms.

According to ammunition company Ammo.com, sales have increased by 70% since the outbreak started.

FBI data shows that more than 5 million background checks for guns were conducted in January and February. That is one million more than last year at the same time.

Sales at Shore Galleries in Lincolnwood are up. A representative told WGN some are return purchasers, but many others have had their FOID cards and are now actually buying a gun.

The NRA said that people "might need to feel safe."

Hunter said the NRA is doing its part to make sure owners know how to use their firearms responsibly.

"Look, no other organization does more to promote gun safety than the National Rifle Association," Hunter said.

Others say the perception of safety a gun brings is actually bringing more risk to families.

"People are looking for things that make them feel safe" said Brady President Kris Brown. "But the problem with a gun is it’s a perception of safety that actually is bringing much heightened risk to the very family members that many people are trying to protect, and often that is kids."

Dr. Maryann Mason at Northwestern University offered the following gun safety tips.

Safe gun storage is a must.

Seek mental health professionals if you are feeling depressed.

Exact numbers from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System won’t be available for at least another week, but there are potentially hundreds of thousands of new gun owners across the U.S.