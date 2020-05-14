Grundy County prosecutor says he won’t enforce stay-at-home orders

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — About 70-miles southwest of Chicago, the top prosecutor in Grundy County said he will not enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order.

State’s Attorney Jason Helland said the governor is wrong to lump his county in with more densely populated areas like Chicago and the suburbs. The county has 62 confirmed cases and one death.

“We feel the stay-at-home order is unconstitutional,” he said. “It’s unenforceable and we will not prosecute individuals who violate the order. It is essentially a mass incarceration of healthy individuals and we’re simply not going to enforce it in Grundy County.”

The state’s attorney is telling business owners they won’t be prosecuted for re-opening, but he hopes they do so in a safe way that maintains social distancing.

On Wednesday, the sheriff of neighboring Kendall County also said he won’t enforce the stay-at-home order.