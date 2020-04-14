Grubhub dropped by some local restaurants

CHICAGO — Some Chicago restaurants are dropping Grubhub.

The food delivery service has come under fire during the pandemic. Restaurants, which can only do carry out businesses, are complaining about high fees.

Grubhub drew fire for a recent promotion. It offered $10 off for an order of $30 or more. But that cost some restaurants money, while they are already operating on a small profit margin.

After a nationwide wave of negative publicity, Grubhub promised to give $250 to restaurants that participated.