Food donations support both frontline workers and local restaurants impacted by coronavirus

CHICAGO – A recent graduate University of Illinois is putting her business degree to work with a plan to show support for both front line workers and local restaurants.

Rachel Jacoby, a Fulbright Scholar who taught English in Malaysia, has brought her knowledge and energy back to the fight back home by teaming up with two other Chicago-area Fulbright scholars to found Feed the Front Line – Chicago.

Feed the Front Line then donates the meals to essential employees. So far, Jacoby has raised nearly $30,000 to buy nearly 3,000 meals from local restaurants.

“So everything from hospitals to medical clinics to COVID-19 testing centers to grocery stores to nursing homes to homes with people with disabilities,” said Jacoby. “And being as inclusive as possible.”

The restaurants are thankful for the support of Feed the Front Lines during this crisis.

“It feels amazing, but I’m really excited because I feel that we’re just getting started because we have more work to do,” Jacoby said.

For those looking to contribute, you can donate to Feed the Front Line online.