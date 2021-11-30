Group of parents sue Lake Central High School over mask policy

ST. JOHN, Ind. — A group of parents are suing the Lake Central School Corporation over their required mask policy for students and staff.

The parents, who identify themselves as “The Lake Central Majority,” filed the lawsuit in civil court on Wednesday. They’re asking a judge to intervene and change the policy, which is for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff, to optional.

On Aug. 2, the school board voted unanimously to make masks optional. Four days later, an amendment was passed 4-1 to make facemasks required until Lake County’s COVID-19 transmission level “dropped to blue for a three-week period.”

The group argues that people’s lives have returned back to normal, expect in schools.

The pending litigation comes as the world is actively monitoring the omicron variant. So far, the variant has yet to been identified