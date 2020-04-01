Group of Chicago tenants declare rent strike as stay-at-home order extended to April 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Rent is April 1 for many residents, leaving tenants and landlords stressed from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mac Properties is among the companies which offered to work with tenants to help them to get through the crisis financially. But a group of tenants has declared a rent strike.

The first of the month and the extended stay-at-home order is a double punch for thousands of people -- many of whom have lost their jobs.

Aldermen have been swamped with requests for help, the city has been fielding applications for its $1000 housing assistance grants, and it could be at least a couple weeks before federal stimulus money gets to those in need.

The problem could trickle up since many landlords also have bills due.

Adding to it all, the stay-at-home order hampers the job hunt for the newly unemployed.

While landlords can technically pursue evictions, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said there will be no enforcement of any court ordered evictions until at least mid-May.

Although an executive order by the governor bans both evictions and utility shutoffs during the stay-at-home order, which just extended until April 30.

It's not clear yet how many tenants plan to join in the rent strike.

A coalition of renters and landlords is calling on the state to come up with a more extensive relief plan before the problem worsens on May 1.