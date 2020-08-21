Grayslake family concerned over remote learning plans for son with special needs

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A Grayslake family is concerned over mandatory remote learning for their son with special needs.

Linda Durley’s 17-year-old son, Tommy, is a student at Laremont School in Gages Lake, which is part of the special education district of Lake County.

“He gets physical therapy, speech therapy, social work therapy, the nurses check in with him every day,” Durley said.

Laremont planned for students to return this fall in a hybrid model, but due to rising cases, they are going to start the year with remote learning.

“Last minute, they said they’re not going back at all, telling us we need to do five and half hours a day online,” Durley said.

Tommy has had small class sizes with only five children in the room plus aides.

“He’s not even going to want to site there for five minutes,” stepfather Bill Restreppo said. “The e-learning doesn’t fit his needs, he looks at it and loses interest very quickly. There’s no benefit there.”

The family was told by Grayslake School District 127 that they would have to un-enroll Tommy at Laremont in order to schedule an IEP meeting.

The district said they could possibly provide limited in-person home therapy, but the family doesn’t want to risk him losing his spot at Laremont when they return.

“If they don’t have this therapy they regress,” Durley said. “These kids are getting lost in the system right now.”