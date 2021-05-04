Governor says Illinois ready for ‘bridge’ phrase before full reopening

CHICAGO — Since hospitalization is down in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is ready for the bridge phase which will loosen the restrictions residents have seen.

Here’s what we already know that residents can expect from the new phase:

The Phase 5 plan will expand capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums, and amusement parks.

Pritzker is saying the decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization, as well as seniors surpassing the goal of 70 percent being vaccinated, is all adding to the state potentially moving to the next phase.

This seems promising but other state officials are saying we still have to work on our vaccinations.

Just this weekend, 44,600 people were vaccinated Saturday, with only 16,900 getting a shot on Sunday.

The number of daily vaccinations continue to decline for the 11th straight day, with just 32% of the state being fully vaccinated.

Dr. Allison Arwady said local officials are looking into ways to target those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss reopening plans.