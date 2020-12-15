Gov. Pritzker witnesses first COVID-19 distribution in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker witnessed the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Peoria on Tuesday morning.

Pritzker was joined by the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike at OSF St. Francis, Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center, located at 1306 North Berkeley Avenue.

Across the country, about 400 hospitals and other health care facilities will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. This comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed 300,000.

Another set of deliveries is expected in the US on Wednesday, and the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed says 580 more shipments will move out over the weekend.