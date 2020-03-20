Gov. Pritzker to issue ‘shelter in place’ order for Illinois beginning Saturday

CHICAGO — In an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to order all Illinois residents to “shelter in place” beginning Saturday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well.

In Illinois, there are 422 total COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. However, Illinois health officials estimate as many as 3,400 people may test positive for the COVID-19 virus within a week if current trajectories continue. That would be a more than 700% increase over the current number of cases in the state.

Illinois follows New York whose Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday issued an executive order mandating that all workers in non-essential businesses across the state are required to stay home. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements.

Pritzker will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. CT Friday.

