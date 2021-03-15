Gov. Pritzker reflects one year after first death in Illinois due to COVID-19

CHICAGO — One year ago, a 61-year-old retired nurse became the first Illinois resident to die of COVID-19. Even before she was lost, Governor Pritzker said he knew COVID-19 would change everything.

As the world turned upside down and the virus churned through the world and Illinois, everyone has a story.

“Two friends of mine have died of the virus. One that was a schoolmate of mine – high school classmate. And then a good friend of mine who was not only just a great human being but a restaurant owner in Evanston that people know named Hecky Powell,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I think every day about the people who are getting sick, about the people who are going into the hospital, the ICU.”

Last March, as chaos and confusion spread, Gov. Pritzker was already planning for the worst.

“With all the decisions that I had to make day-by-day which included shutting down major gatherings, remember St. Patrick’s Day last year?” the governor said. “Thinking about schools, thinking about bars and restaurants, thinking about spreading locations. And, then very importantly, a day came when I received the first projections of how many deaths that might be in the state of Illinois if we didn’t do something more significant.”

That would be a series of emergency actions, stay at home orders and efforts to beef up medical facilities. Some measures worked and some didn’t.

Over the next 12 months – almost 21,000 deaths and 1.2 million cases due to COVID-19.

The numbers have been steadily improving, but the pandemic is not over.

“I want to make sure that we keep businesses open, running and that we attract tourists to the state and so,” Pritzker said. “But remember that every time people have pushed for this sort of thing, we’ve had another surge.”

More than 100,000 doses of the vaccine are being administered every day, but not without confusion.

The governor promised the United Center would help get more shots into the arms of people of color. But it turned out a large number of white suburban residents signed up.

The federal government paused the reservations in order to prioritize Chicagoans and Cook County residents. For days, Pritzker has tried to explain the mix up.

“We wanted to make sure that we were including everybody that would be eligible under 1B+,” Pritzker said. “FEMA came in with their view of how this should be organized and we went along with that.”

Pritzker hopes that before May there’s enough vaccine for every adult in Illinois.