Gov. Pritzker issues guidelines for full reopening on June 11

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday for Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, which will go into effect on June 11 and marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities.

This guidance will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.

This guidance comes as Illinois has recently reached a test positivity rate of less than 2 percent, more than half of the population has been fully vaccinated, and key hospitalization metrics have been declining since early May.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before – returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

Upon entering Phase 5, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations — including local business and workplace guidance.

Illinois will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings, as well as in schools, day cares, and educational institutions pursuant to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and CDC guidance.

Businesses and local municipalities can put in place additional mitigations as they deem appropriate.

Phase 5 marks the return of traditional conventions, festivals, and large events without capacity restrictions. It also removes requirements that businesses institute mandatory social distancing in seated venues, as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors.

Businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors — and may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.