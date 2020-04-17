Gov. Pritzker gets some help from Shedd Aquarium’s penguins for new ‘All In Illinois’ video

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker is getting some help from his friends at the Shedd Aquarium for a new “All in Illinois” video that reinforces an important message: stay home and practice social distancing.

The 60-second video features Pritzker, along with Shedd’s iconic aquatic resident, Wellington the rockhopper penguin, who has gained global attention via his touring adventures of the aquarium.

The video highlights the importance of social distancing, proper hand washing and avoiding gatherings as ways to stay safe and healthy and to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“Every resident of our state – whether you’re 8 or 80-years-old – has an important role in keeping us all healthy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now — even Wellington agrees. I want to thank everyone at the Shedd Aquarium for their commitment to being All In Illinois. Together, we will get through this.”