Gov. Pritzker extends vaccine deadline for hospital, school employees to Sept. 19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced that the deadline for hospital and school employees to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose has been extended to September 19, two weeks after the previous deadline of September 5.

The state requires all health care workers, including nursing home employees, all P-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students are required to receive an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 19.

The deadline extension comes at the request of hospital and education leaders, who are prioritizing localized difficulties in implementing testing, vaccine and accountability protocols.

While Pritzker’s administration permits and encourages entities to put in place more stringent vaccination requirements, Pritzker’s order does not prohibit any entity from implementing a requirement that personnel, contractors, students or other visitors be fully vaccinated without providing the alternative to test on a weekly basis consistent with applicable law.

With more time available for additional testing protocols to be put in place, given that individuals who are unwilling or unable to receive the vaccine are required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week to prevent further spread. More frequent testing may be required in the event of positive cases.

Currently, 66.2 percent of Illinoisans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 51.4% of residents being fully vaccinated.

To date, 93.7 percent of seniors are vaccinated, with 78.7 percent of adults and 61 percent of children between ages of 12 and 17 vaccinated.